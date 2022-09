Hyderabad Metro to extend services till 12.30 am on Ind-Aus match day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced extended rail service which will run till 12.30 am on the day of the match

Hyderabad: With the city gearing up for the T20 match between India and Australia, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced extended rail service which will run till 12.30 am on the day of the match on Sunday.

The frequency of trains to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal is also expected to increase on need basis on the day.