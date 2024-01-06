Cancellation of Hyderabad E-Prix: KTR calls it ‘regressive decision’ by Congress Govt

“This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress Government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our City and Country across the world,” (sic) KTR said on X.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11:26 AM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has termed the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix event in the city a “poor and regressive decision” by the Congress government.

The cancellation is following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on 30 October 2023.

Also Read Hyderabad Formula E race cancelled

“This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress Government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our City and Country across the world,” (sic) he said on X.

“In a world where Sustainability has become the focus and Buzzword, KCR Govt had taken the initiative to use the Formula E Race as an occasion to also conduct a week long EV Summit attracting EV enthusiasts, Manufacturers and Startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination,” Rama Rao said, adding that the previous BRS government had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the state as the epicentre for Sustainable Mobility Solutions.

Earlier on Saturday, Formula E announced the Season 10 race calendar with the cancellation of the Hyderabad race (Round 4) scheduled for February 10 this year.

The Hyderabad E-Prix would have been the only official FIA World Championship event in India in 2024 and was part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana.

Other host cities confirmed on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 10 include Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, Monaco and London. The season begins next Saturday with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said they were extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India.

“We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country. Unfortunately, the decision of the Government of Telangana means that will not happen,” Longo said.