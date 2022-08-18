Candidates won’t be allowed for PWT even if late by a minute

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to constable vacancies in the police, transport and prohibition and excise departments will not be allowed into the examination centre even if they are late even by a minute after commencement of the exam.

The PWT will be held on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm at 1,601 test centres across the State. The police job aspirants will be permitted into the exam hall one hour prior to the commencement of the exam and they have been advised to visit their centre one day prior to the exam.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board had issued notifications for direct recruitment of 15,644 vacancies of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable Civil and / or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constable and 614 vacancies of Prohibition and Excise Constable. A total of 6,61,196 candidates applied for the recruitment notifications.

Hall tickets for the PWT can be downloaded from the website http://www.tslprb.in/ till 12 midnight on August 26. Candidates must affix (with gum / adhesive) their passport photograph, same as uploaded along with the application form, at the designated place on the hall ticket. Only black/blue ball point pens and the hall ticket are allowed into the examination hall.

Candidates should not carry any electronic or other gadgets including mobile / cellular phones, tablets, pen drives, bluetooth devices, wrist-watches, watch calculators, log tables, wallets, purses, notes, charts, loose sheets or recording instruments strapped to the body or in their pockets.

Women candidates have been advised not to attend the exam wearing jewellery or carry handbags / jholas / pouches etc. No cloak room / storage facility to safeguard any valuables or belongings of the candidates would be available at the centres, the Board said.

A digital image and fingerprint/s (biometrics) will be collected during the test and candidates have been advised not to have mehendi, temporary tattoos or any obstructive material covering their fingers which may hamper the recording of biometrics.