Preliminary test for SCT SI recruitment held

Published Date - 11:55 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: For the aspirants of police jobs, the first round of test is over with their appearing for Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to SCT SI vacancies on Sunday.

And now, the focus shifts for them and they start getting busy to excel in the second round which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by physical measurements.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had notified 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts. The recruitment process comprises the PWT, PET, physical measurements, events and final written exam.

As part of the PET which is conducted for candidates who qualify in the PWT, men have to qualify in the 1,600 metres run within a maximum time of 7 minutes 15 seconds. However, for ex-servicemen, the maximum time is 9 minutes 30 seconds. Women candidates must qualify in the 800 metres run within a maximum time of 5 minutes 20 seconds.

The police job aspirants qualifying in the run event should meet the physical measurements. Those who are declared qualified in the physical measurements will have to undergo long jump and shot put events.

The long jump is 4 metres and 3.50 metres for general and ex-servicemen candidates respectively. Women will have a 2.50 metres long jump event. As for shot put (7.26 kgs for men/4kgs for women), general and ex-servicemen candidates will have a 6 metres event, while it is four metres for women candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the physical measurement test and physical efficiency test will be issued hall tickets to appear for the final written examination which comprises four papers.

The paper-I (English) and paper-II (Telugu) contain objective and descriptive type questions. The paper-III comprises objective questions on arithmetic and test of reasoning/mental ability and 200 questions on general studies will be asked in paper-IV.

The papers I and II are qualifying in nature and the marks secured in these papers will not be taken into account for final selection. Those candidates who do not secure the minimum qualifying marks in these papers will not be considered further in the selection process, irrespective of their performance in papers III and IV, the Board said.

For some posts, the final selection is based on the merit secured in the final written exam (paper III and IV) and the PET and for a few other posts, the selection is done considering the candidate’s performance in the final written exam (paper-III and IV).