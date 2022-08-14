Prelim key available for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector

Hyderabad: Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (SI) of Police (Civil) and/or equivalent posts on August 7 can view the preliminary key made available on the website https://www.tslprb.in/.

The SI job aspirants who took the PWT can submit objections, if any, on the preliminary key for each question individually on the website in the template made available to them.

Objections can be raised till 5 pm on August 15. Apart from submitting objections, candidates have to upload supporting documents or material in PDF/JPEG format as attachment. No manual representation will be entertained.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had notified 554 vacancies of SCT SI (Civil) and/or equivalent posts and conducted the PWT examination. Candidates who qualify in the PWT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurements.

As part of PET, male candidates must qualify in the 1,600 metres run within a maximum time of 7 minutes 15 seconds. For ex-servicemen, the maximum time is 9 minutes 30 seconds. Female candidates must qualify in 800 metres run within a maximum time of 5 minutes 20 seconds.

Those who clear the run event will have to meet the physical measurements prescribed by the Board for recruitment. Candidates declared qualified in the physical measurement must take part in the PET events – long jump and shot put. Only those who clear the physical measurements/physical efficiency test will be issued hall tickets to appear for the final written examination.

For some posts, the final selection is based on the merit secured in the final written exam (paper III and IV) and the PET and for few other posts, the selection is done considering the candidate’s performance in the final written exam (paper-III and IV).