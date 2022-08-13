Telangana: Download hall tickets for PWT from August 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Candidates who registered for recruitment to Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable Civil and/or equivalent posts can download hall tickets for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) from the website https://www.tslprb.in/ from August 18.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had notified 15,644 vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of transport constables and 614 vacancies of prohibition and excise constables. The recruitment to constable posts is a three-stage process comprising PWT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurements Test (PMT), and Final Written Test.

The PWT is scheduled to be held on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm across the State. Earlier, it was to be conducted on August 21. However, it was postponed due to logistics and administrative issues.

The minimum marks to be secured by candidates in order to qualify in the PWT paper is 30 per cent for all categories i.e., OCs / BCs / SCs / STs / Ex. Servicemen. Candidates who qualify in the PWT will be called for the PET and PMT.

Male candidates must qualify in the 1,600 metres run within a maximum time of 7 minutes 15 seconds. For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum time is 9 minutes 30 Seconds. Female candidates must qualify in 800 meters run within a maximum time of 5 minutes 20 seconds. Candidates, who qualify in the run event, should meet the physical measurements that are followed by long jump and shot put events.

Candidates who qualify in the PMT / PET will be issued hall tickets for appearing in the final written examination. The minimum marks to be secured by the candidates in order to qualify in the final written examination is 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs and 30 per cent for SCs / STs / Ex-Servicemen.