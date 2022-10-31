Cantonment FC emerge champions at Hyderabad Football Community Cup

Published: Updated On - 06:46 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Cantonment FC defeated the Golconda Old Boys FC 4-3 in the penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the final to clinch the inaugural edition of the Hyderabad Football Club Community Cup held at the Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Earlier in the semifinals, Piyush scored three while Jaideep, Abhishek and Srinu netted a goal each as Cantonment FC beat Skykings FC 6-2. Riding on Vaibhav and Obaid’s braces, Golconda Old Boys FC downed Model Town FC 5-1 to enter into the title clash.

20 teams, 400 players across from twin cities participated in the event.

Results (Final): Cantonment FC bt Golconda Old Boys FC 4-3 via penalty shootout; Semifinals: Cantonment FC 6 (Jaideep 1, Abhishek 1, Srinu 1, Piyush 3) bt Skykings FC 2 (Vishwa 1, Vishal 1); Golconda Old Boys FC 5 (Vaibhav 2, Obaid 2, Faizan 1) bt Model Town FC 1 (Maaz 1); Award Winners: Golden Boot: Piyush TP (Cantonment FC); Man of the Tournament: Abhishek K (Cantonment FC); Golden Glove: Mohd Rakshaan (Golconda Old Boys FC).