Car overturns in Begumpet, driver injured

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:36 AM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: One person sustained injuries when a car overturned at Begumpet on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the car on its way to Punjagutta from Begumpet rammed into a divider at high speed and overturned near Hyderabad Public School.

The road users rushed to the rescue of the driver and pulled him out of the car. The driver is shifted to hospital.

The police are investigating.