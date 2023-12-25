Car plunges into Vikarabad lake amid dense fog; one missing

The accident involved five individuals, with one person currently missing and is feared to have drowned in the water body

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:34 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Photo: Screen-grab from X

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident at Vikarabad on Monday, a car with five passengers, who were traveling to Hyderabad, veered off the main road and plunged into Shivarreddipet lake, due to dense fog.

The accident involved five individuals, with one person currently missing and is feared to have drowned in the water body. Four others in the car have been confirmed safe.

Immediate rescue efforts are underway.

For the second consecutive day on Monday, dense fog shrouded the entire state. Authorities are urging caution on the roads, particularly in adverse weather conditions