Family Shattered: Five perish in successive road tragedies amidst fog in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Poor visibility due to fog is stated to be the cause of two accidents in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 AM, Mon - 25 December 23

Nalgonda: Tragedy struck a family in two accidents that took place one after the other leading to the death of four persons, while another person too lost life in the first road mishap in Nidmanoor mandal early on Monday morning. Poor visibility due to fog is stated to be the cause of two accidents.

According to police, Ramavath Keshavulu, who was driving a motorbike hit a pedestrian Nagaraju at Vempadu village and both lost their lives. After their bodies were shifted to the area hospital in Miryalaguda, the family members of Keshavulu hired a TATA Ace vehicle to reach Miryalaguda.

Also Read Five including two family members of Navy officer killed in road crash in Narayanpet district

On their way to Miryalaguda, tragedy struck again when a truck rammed into their vehicle leading to four deaths. Those who died in the second incident incuded: Ramavath Pandu (40), Ramavath Bujji (38), Ramavath Ghanya (40), Ramavathu Keshavulu (19). The other victim in the first accidentNagaraju (28), was from Pulya Thanda in Peddavoora mandal.