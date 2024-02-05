Hyderabad: RGIA implements new speed limit on approach road

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 February 2024, 12:59 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Effective Wednesday, February 7, a new speed limit of 80 km/hr will be enforced along the entire length of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad approach road, according to a statement from airport authorities.

To enhance safety for all travelers, an automatic speed enforcement system has been installed on the airport approach road. The introduction of this speed limit is in coordination with the State Traffic Police, and aims to promote responsible driving practices.

The airport advisory highlighted the importance of adhering to the specified speed limit for the well-being of all road users. In the event of non-compliance, the Traffic Police will impose monetary fines as per the regulations.