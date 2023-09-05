| Cars24 Emerges As Hyderabad Go To For Used Cars

CARS24 emerges as Hyderabad go-to for used cars

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: In the first half of 2023, Hyderabad experienced an impressive 156 per cent increase in used car sales compared to the previous year, signifying a remarkable shift in consumer preferences towards savvy and cost-effective vehicle ownership.

Hyderabad, in recent times, has witnessed a notable paradigm shift in the perception of car ownership, particularly among the younger demographic. This transformative trend is attributed to the increasing choices available to consumers via streamlined and efficient platforms such as CARS24.

Since its launch in Telangana in 2016, starting in Hyderabad, CARS24 has swiftly expanded its presence and now serves customers in four cities across the state. This presence has firmly established CARS24 as the preferred destination for both automobile enthusiasts and sellers alike, triggering a significant transformation in the pre-owned vehicle market, a press release said.

“The substantial increase in used car sales is a promising indicator of Hyderabad’s dynamic automobile market.” noted Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder of CARS24. “However, it signifies more than just a preference for pre-owned vehicles; it represents a broader shift in consumer mindset that is contributing to the reshaping of various sectors.”

