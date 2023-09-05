Telia Rumal from Telangana to be showcased at Crafts Bazaar

Telia Rumal is a plain woven square of rectangular cloth made of double Ikat and has a geometrical layout and is generally in red, black, and white colors only

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Telia Rumal, a traditional Ikat handkerchief famous in the Telangana region will be showcased at the Crafts Bazaar organized on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

It is a plain woven square of rectangular cloth made of double Ikat and has a geometrical layout and is generally in red, black, and white colors only. The rumal has a center field decorated with a geometrical lattice surrounded by a double, single-colored border.

As the cloth is treated with sesame or castor oil before being dyed, it is called ‘telia’. Because of this pre-treatment, the cloth has a distinct smell and also repels water, making it ideal to be used by fishermen.

The Crafts Bazaar will also see a vibrant display of diverse art forms from every corner of the country under one roof. It aims to showcase the exquisite skill and craftsmanship of Indian artisans. Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand tribal jewelry, Pattachitra Painting from Odisha, Thanjavur Painting from Tamil Nadu, and Bidriware from Karnataka are a few other crafts that will be on display for international delegates.

