Cash delivery agent falls victim to robbery by four armed assailants in Delhi

By IANS Published Date - 01:54 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

New Delhi: A cash delivery agent was struck on the head with a rod and robbed of over Rs 14 lakh by four armed assailants in Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Vela Ram, works in the Chandni Chowk area and was on his way to deliver payment in Shastri Nagar.

According to the police, the complainant, Vela Ram, reported that on July 21, he was en-route to Shastri Nagar to deliver a payment of Rs 14,96,600 to a person named Aman, at about 1 p.m.

“When he reached near the Shastri Nagar, four boys on two motorcycles approached from behind, hit him on the head with a rod, robbed his bag containing Rs 14,96,600, and fled,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Immediately, a case was registered at Sarai Rohilla police station. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of the crime and identify the culprits,” the official added.

Recently, Delhi Police arrested seven persons in connection with the daylight robbery at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on June 24.

According to police, five accused were arrested by two separate teams of the Crime Branch and two accused were arrested by a combined team of North District and New Delhi District.

CCTV camera footage, obtained by the Delhi Police, captured the incident. The footage revealed that four men on motorcycles intercepted a car, targeting the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises from Chandni Chowk, along with his associate. The assailants successfully robbed the victims during the encounter in Pragati Maidan tunnel on June 24.

Upon initial examination, it was discovered that the accused individuals had conducted thorough surveillance for the robbery. Their vigilant reconnaissance activities demonstrated that they were well-prepared and determined to carry out their criminal act.