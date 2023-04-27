Burglars strike again in Basar

Burglars decamped with valuables worth Rs.3.40 lakh from two houses in Kirgul (B) village, but complaints were yet to be lodged.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Nirmal: Burglars struck for the second time in as many days in Basar mandal, decamping with valuables worth Rs.3.40 lakh from two houses in Kirgul (B) village.

Basar Sub-Inspector Mahesh said the complainants were Kapil Kumar and Shaik Moeen from Kirgul (B) village.

Unknown persons stole 7 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs.90,000 by breaking open iron almirah from Kapil Kumar’s house at around 8 am. Unidentified persons burgled 30 grams of gold worth Rs 2.54 lakh belonging to Moeen. The burglars reportedly made away with valuables at three houses of the same village, but complaints were yet to be lodged.

On Tuesday night, unknown persons decamped with 3 tolas of gold and liquid cash Rs 3,000 from a woman Godavari’s residence, when she was not present, at Uppukunta village before looting Rs 4,000 from Jalal Begum. The burglars stole Rs 3 tolas of gold and cash Rs 40,000 of Erram Pandurang by gaining entry into his house by breaking gate open at Mailapur village.

They then made a vain attempt to steal silver ornaments from an elderly woman Narsubai at the same village.

Police said that patroling was stepped in rural parts and Basar mandal centre, while special teams were formed to nab the burglars. Teams comprising village elders were also formed to step vigilance at night and to prevent burglaries. They suspected that burglars from northern states might be committing the offences.