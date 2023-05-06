Khammam: Police cracked robbery case within hours of its occurrence

On receiving reliable information the police took the accused at Pedda thanda at 4 o'clock into custody and questioned

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

On receiving reliable information the police took the accused at Pedda thanda at 4 o'clock into custody and questioned

Khammam: CCS and Khammam Rural Police cracked a robbery case within hours of its occurrence, arrested the accused and recovered eight grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 48,000 from him on Friday.

On receiving reliable information the police took the accused at Pedda thanda at 4 o’clock into custody and questioned. During questioning he confessed his crime, informed Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

The accused Gugulothu Mohan, an auto driver, at around 12.30 pm picked up a woman, Rambai of Pandillapalli of Chintakani mandal in the district in his auto rickshaw to drop her at Ramleela function hall.

But instead of dropping her at the function hall he diverted the vehicle to a graveyard near Gudurpad, beat the woman with a stone causing a bleeding head injury, snatched her gold chain and fled the scene.

The CP appreciated ACP CCS T Ravi, ACP Khammam Rural Baswareddy, CCS CI N Mallaiah Swamy, Khammam Rural CI Raja Reddy, SIs and police personnel for cracking the case quickly and recovering the stolen property.