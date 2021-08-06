Cash van crashes into road median in Hyderabad

According to the police, when the vehicle reached the flyover, the driver is suspected to have lost control of the steering wheel and in an attempt to control the vehicle, hit the road median on the right side.

Hyderabad: One person was injured when the cash transporting vehicle of CMS Company crashed into the road median at the Telugu Thalli flyover here on Thursday evening. Police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the mishap.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm, when the vehicle, reportedly loaded with cash, was proceeding from Domalguda towards Lakdikapul. According to the police, when the vehicle reached the flyover, the driver is suspected to have lost control of the steering wheel and in an attempt to control the vehicle, hit the road median on the right side.

“The van climbed on the road median at the same speed and stopped a little ahead. Due to the impact, the driver suffered injuries on the head,” police said.

The front wheel on the driver’s side got detached and the vehicle too had slight damages. The Chikkadpally police along with the Traffic Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The vehicle was shifted to the roadside to avoid a traffic jam. It is yet to be known if the driver was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Based on further investigation, necessary action will be taken, police said.