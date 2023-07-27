Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
CBI arrests Delhi resident for cryptocurrency fraud on a Canadian national

CBI seized Rs 1 crore from the Delhi resident during their searches

By PTI
Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 27 July 23
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Delhi resident for allegedly posing as a Canadian government official and coercing a citizen of that country into transferring assets to a cryptocurrency wallet and siphoning them off, officials said Thursday.

The CBI had seized Rs 1 crore from the premises of Sahil Pal during its searches conducted on Tuesday, they said.

A special court has sent Pal to CBI custody till July 29, the officials said.

 

