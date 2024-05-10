CBI registers case against Hyderabad Postal Department officials for bribery

It is alleged that one of the accused MTS members handed over Rs 3 lakh bribe amount for himself and a colleague Madhavi’s residence in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against three officials from the Postal Department in Hyderabad, including an Assistant Superintendent and two Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) members, over allegations of soliciting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for the appointment of ten Contingent Labourers (CT) as MTS.

The suspects were identified as Ch. Madhavi, Assistant Superintendent of Posts, B. Surender Kumar, MTS, and B. Trilok Singh, MTS, all affiliated with the Postmaster General’s office in the Hyderabad Sorting Division, Headquarters Region. According to the complaint, officials from the Divisional Office and Circle Office to the Postmaster General demanded the bribe from two contingent labourers for facilitating the appointments.

It is alleged that one of the accused MTS members handed over Rs 3 lakh bribe amount for himself and a colleague Madhavi’s residence in Hyderabad. An additional bribe of Rs 50,000 was purportedly agreed upon for the second MTS at a later date. Following the complaint, the CBI conducted searches at three locations in Hyderabad, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents. The investigation is on.