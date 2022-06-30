CBI arrests SCR Chief Engineer in bribe case

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:51 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested PR Suresh, Chief Engineer of South Central Railway working in Rail Nirman Nilayam on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a contractor on Thursday.

The CBI had earlier registered a case against Suresh, Chief Engineer / Con-VI / SClway, on Wednesday on allegations that he had demanded Rs.5 lakh from the complainant for extending currency of the contract for construction of an RoB between Uppal-Jammikunta Railway Stations.

The CBI officials laid a trap and caught him red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 5 lakh. The officials have begun searches of the house of the arrested official. He is being produced before the competent court in Hyderabad, a bureau press release said on Thursday.

