CBI arrests seven railway officials in bribery case in AP

The arrested officials include Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager, Senior Divisional Finance Manager, Senior Chief Engineer (Track), Office Superintendent (Engineering Section) and Account Assistant (Gati Shakti Office).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 10:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven persons including five senior officials of the South Central Railway’s Guntakal Division in a case of bribery of Rs 11 lakh and jewelry for showing favours in railway tenders etc., on Saturday.

The arrested officials include Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager, Senior Divisional Finance Manager, Senior Chief Engineer (Track), Office Superintendent (Engineering Section) and Account Assistant (Gati Shakti Office).

It was alleged that the accused private persons individually or jointly have undertaken various tenders in Guntakal Division of SCR and have been obtaining undue benefits in award of various tenders, in execution of the awarded works and in expeditious processing of the bills by paying huge bribes to the public servants.

In a press release, the CBI alleged that accused public servants have been indulging in corrupt practices in awarding of various tenders under their jurisdiction and clearing the inflated bills of the contractors, thus causing wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to the government exchequer.

The arrests were made following an investigation initiated by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Unit III (AC-III), based in New Delhi. The case, registered on July 4, charges under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections.

According to CBI DSP Jai Kumar Bhartiya, the arrested officials were being held for further interrogation. The CBI has assured that the investigation will continue to root out corruption within the railway division.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI conducted searches at Guntakal, Anantapur, Nellore, Tirupati,

Hyderbad, Secundarabad and Bengaluru which led to recovery several incriminating documents and digital devices. Investigation is under progress.