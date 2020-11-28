CBI books case against Hyderabad University medical officer

According to the CBI FIR, Kumar purchased properties in his name and his wife Sujatha, who is working as a teacher in HCU campus school, from 2014 to 2019 mostly after he became the CMO in the university.

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The city unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Hyderabad Central University (HCU) Chief Medical Officer (CMO) D. Ravindra Kumar and his wife P. Sujatha.

According to the CBI FIR, Kumar purchased properties in his name and his wife Sujatha, who is working as a teacher in HCU campus school, from 2014 to 2019 mostly after he became the CMO in the university.

It said the assets possessed by Kumar at the beginning was Rs.3.22 crore and at the end was Rs.9.04 crore during the relevant period. As such the total assets acquired during the relevant period was Rs.5.82 crore and the expenditure was Rs.1.82 crore.

The total assets and expenditure was Rs.7.65 crore during the relevant period while the income earned by Kumar was Rs.3.79 crore. Therefore, Kumar, who is a public servant, was learned to be in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income amounting to 101.91 per cent of disproportionate assets with reference to their income.

Based on a complaint, the CBI booked a criminal conspiracy case under Section 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the couple. Provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act were also invoked against them.