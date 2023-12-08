| Cbi Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From Uae As Many As 26 Wanted Criminals Returned To India In 2023 So Far

He was wanted by Karnataka Police in case Crime No. 39/2020 of Mahadevapura Police Station, Bengaluru city (Karnataka) for the offences of rape, criminal intimidation and other crimes.

Published Date - 03:16 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with INTERPOL NCB – Abu Dhabi; Karnataka Police; Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, Ministry of External Affairs and the Red Notice subject was returned from UAE to India with a team from Karnataka Police. He was earlier geolocated in UAE through follow up by CBI.

A Red notice was issued by CBI against him from INTERPOL General Secretariat on 20.01.2023 on a request of Karnataka Police. Red notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for location and arrest of accused.

Due to close coordination and follow up with foreign law enforcement agencies via INTERPOL channels, as many as 26 criminals wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies have been returned from abroad in 2023.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels.