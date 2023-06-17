CBI court acquits accused in K’taka college student rape, murder case after 11 years

By IANS Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Bengaluru: A special CBI court in Karnataka has acquitted, for want of evidence, the accused in the sensational 2012 rape and murder case of college student Soujanya that took place in Ujire town in Dakshina Kannada district.

Special judge C.B. Santhosh has pronounced the judgment acquitting accused Santhosh Rao.

Daughter of Chandrappa Gowda and Kusumavathy, who resided at Pangala near Dharmasthala, Soujanya was a student of the SDM College in Ujire town. She went missing on October 9, 2012 while returning from the college to the house.

The next day, her body was found near Mannasanka. The preliminary investigations suggested that she was kidnapped and gang raped. The Belthangady police had arrested 38-year-old Santhosh Rao on October 11, 2012.

Huge protests were staged against the investigation of the case by the state police, who were alleged to be protecting the sons of powerful persons of the region. The case was handed over to the CID and on November 6, 2013, to the CBI.