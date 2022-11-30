CBI summons Minister Gangula Kamalakar, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders have been summoned to appear for questioning on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Representational Image

Karimnagar/Khammam: The Central Bureau of Investigation has reportedly summoned BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, asking them to appear before officials at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

The summons is said to be in connection with the arrest of one Komi Reddy Srinivas, who was reportedly held from the Tami Nadu Bhavan in New Delhi a few days ago on charges of cheating people posing as a fake CBI officer. The Minister and MP are said to have been summoned since there were some photos of Srinivas posing with them during a recent community meeting.

As part of the investigation, CBI officials on Wednesday reached Kamalakar’s residence and handed over the summons notice to his family members as he was not at home. As for Ravichandra, it is said the notice was handed over to a family member at his residence in Hyderabad.