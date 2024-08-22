Osmania University Arts College building rotting in silence

The structure’s deteriorating condition, evident in its water-stained walls and rampant mold growth, is a stark contrast to its former glory. The pinkish granite edifice, once a source of pride for the university, has fallen victim to years of neglect.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 23 August 2024, 12:15 AM

Deteriorating condition of OU Arts College (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The once-majestic Arts College building of Osmania University, a symbol of Telangana’s academic and political history, is now crying out for urgent attention.

The building’s water seepage problems have created ideal conditions for mold to thrive, leading to unsightly black marks and an unhealthy environment for students and staff. The mold growth is not only damaging the structure but also posing a health risk to those who spend time within the building’s walls. Widespread black mold with damp marks on the wall of the first floor of the Arts College are visible to the naked eye from afar.

The modern-age waterproofing system, which has recently been employed by the university administration to arrest seepage from the rooftop, has failed miserably. The neglect of the Arts College building extends far beyond mold growth. Portions of the walls and ceiling, including near the iconic Central Dome, have collapsed, revealing the iron beams. These disturbing signs of structural failure reflect the dire state of the college.

To preserve the historic structure, a specialised chemical treatment is urgently needed to address the damaged walls and ceiling. However, instead of investing in a long-term solution, the university administration has resorted to temporary fixes, such as patching the damaged areas with cement. “These walls require special chemical treatment for restoration. However, cement has been used as a temporary measure, which has caused more damage to the walls,” official sources said.

The ornate railings on the first floor of the building are now riddled with long cracks, compromising their structural integrity. Rust stains mar the railings, a clear evidence of the building’s neglect. While college officials attribute the rust to the cracked railings, the underlying problem appears extensive.

The installation of air conditioners has also taken a toll on the structure. Additionally, the traditional charm of the classrooms and halls has been compromised by the installation of false ceilings and the replacement of traditional flooring with tiles and plywood. These changes have sacrificed the building’s unique character and comfort.

Major repair works to be initiated

Hyderabad: The Osmania University administration will shortly initiate major repair works on the Arts College building. Apart from restoring defaced walls and ceilings, the university administration plans to get the interior walls of the college painted.

While painting works had been undertaken during the centenary celebrations of the university, the entire college could not be covered due to seepage, which still persists despite employing the modern-waterproofing system. The authorities now plan to take up extensive works to arrest seepage into the walls.

Osmania University in-charge Vice Chancellor M Dana Kishore, who is also MA&UD Department Principal Secretary, recently announced funds from the HMDA for repairing the college building besides painting it. He also sanctioned the construction of a reading room and tasked the HMDA officials for estimation.

According to sources, Rs 5 crore worth of works were estimated for repairing the Arts College building and Rs 8 crore for the constructing a new reading room. “The entire amount has also been transferred to the OU. The university executive council has to take a decision on the repair works and reading room,” sources said.