CCI urged not to restrict cotton procurement

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday urged the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to remove restrictions imposed on quantity of purchase of cotton at Minimum Support Price immediately. He urged the CCI not to impose such restrictions till January end in the best interest of the farming community in Telangana State.

In a letter addressed to CCI chairman and managing director Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Niranjan Reddy said farmers had already started transporting their cotton produce to CCI purchase centres. Stating that the CCI had directed its officials in Warangal and Mahabubnagar regions to purchase only 15,000 bales per day and only 10,000 bales per day in Adilabad region, he said the CCI should lift all such restrictions till January end considering the peak yielding season for cotton.

Further, Niranjan Reddy clarified that there were no issues at the purchase centres with necessary storage space for cotton. “Wherever there is no adequate storage space, the State government is ready to take necessary measures and facilitate farmers to transport their produce to nearby purchase centres with storage space,” he added. He said farmers were apprehensive that their produce will not be purchased at MSP and emphasised the need to allay these fears.

Cotton was grown extensively in the State across 60.36 lakh acres which in turn is expected to yield about 54.81 lakh tonnes. So far, CCI has procured 12.12 lakh tonnes of cotton upto December 26 this year, with an average purchase of around 60,000 bales per day.

