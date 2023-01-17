CCOB CA team emerge winners of Pongal Junior Cricket Championship

Riding on Ashwin Sooraj’s 4/20 bowling figures, CCOB Cricket Association defeated JCA by three runs to clinch the seventh edition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Riding on Ashwin Sooraj’s 4/20 bowling figures, CCOB Cricket Association defeated JCA by three runs to clinch the seventh edition of the Pongal Trophy Junior Cricket championship, organised by the Emerging Cricketers Development Group at Loksor Cricket Ground, Chilkur on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: CCOB Cricket Association 189/5 in 25 overs (Manikanta 50, Abhinav 51, Bharath Kumar 38; Ankit S 2/32) bt JCA 186/7 in 25 overs ( Shashank 83; Ashwin Sooraj 4/20, Ahmed Hussain 2/22).

Most Valuable Player: Dr Akif; Player of the Tournament: Ashwin Sooraj; Best Batsman: Manikanta; Best Bowler: Ahmed Hussain; Best Fielder: Hrishikesh Goud;

Best Wicket-Keeper: Farhan Khan; Best All-rounder: Abhinav Kumar; Game-Changer-Award: Sravan G; Emerging Player: Ameer Shaikh; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Adarsh Deshmukh.