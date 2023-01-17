HCA secretary hits out at Azharuddin

Vijayanand alleged that Azhar kept the secretary in the dark regarding the arrangements for the match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary R Vijayand hit out at president Mohd Azharuddin alleging that the latter was bulldozing the secretary’s powers.

In wake of the ODI match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be held at the Uppal stadium on Wednesday, Vijayanand alleged that Azhar kept the secretary in the dark regarding the arrangements for the match.

“I am not involved in any way in conducting the match. Azhar and his team are making all the arrangements to conduct the match. I am just cooperating to make it a successful one. He sidelined me and did not consult in any decision making process. I am supposed to give work orders. The President has no role. But he is bulldozing my power,” said R Vijayanand.

He further said,” I am only signing the cheques as per the court’s order. He is taking decisions on his own. I am not sure why he is not involving me. Is it because I am from a lower caste?”

“I have the experience of conducting international matches. But Azhar didn’t consult me on any decision regarding this match. I am not sure what is happening with the complementary tickets as well,” he added.