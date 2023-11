CCOB emerge champions at Bharat Ratna Smt Indira Gandhi Jr Cricket Championship

Riding on Abhinav Kumar’s 88 runs (14x4, 1x6), City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB CA) registered a comfortable three-wicket win over Muchkinda Cricket Academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Winners CCOB CA team members with the trophy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Riding on Abhinav Kumar’s 88 runs (14×4, 1×6), City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB CA) registered a comfortable three-wicket win over Muchkinda Cricket Academy in the final of the second edition of Bharat Ratna Smt Indira Gandhi Jr Cricket Championship, organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at Lokspor Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, Muchkunda CA posted 196/8 in 30 overs. Chasing a target of 197, CCOB CA reached home in 29.4 overs.

Brief Scores: Final: Muchkunda CA 196/8 in 30 overs (Akshit 48, Surendra 49; Adarsh 2/40, Dhairya 2/18, Ambarish 2/21) lost to CCOB Cricket Association 197/7 in 29.4 overs (Abhinav Kumar 88; Dinesh 3/25, Aditya 3/28); Awards: Man-of-the-Match (Final): Abhinav Kumar, Most Valuable Player: Sravan G, Best Batsman: Hrishikesh Goud, Best Bowler: Dhairya, Best Fielder: AN Chaaturya, Best Allrounder: Ambarish B, Best Wicket-Keeper: Prem, Game-Changer-Award: Adarsh Deshmukh, Emerging Player: Y Aakash.