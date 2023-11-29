Vijay Hazare Trophy: Services thrash Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Hyderabad suffered their second successive loss going down to Services by six wickets in the Group B match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad suffered their second successive loss going down to Services by six wickets in the Group B match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad suffered their second successive loss going down to Services by six wickets in the Group B match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur, on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad were skittled out for a paltry 210 runs in 50 overs. Barring a fighting 87-ball 80 from Rahul Buddi and a 45-run knock from former captain Tanmay Agarwal, none of the batters could contribute. Debutants Aravelly Avanish was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the second over while last-match centurion Rohit Rayudu (13) and captain Rahul Singh (4) were back in the pavilion inside 10 overs.

Tanmay’s wicket in the 23rd over and another debutant A Varun Goud’s wicket in the next over reduced Hyderabad to 88/5. However, Rahul Buddhi tried to revive the innings with a 35-run stand with Chandan Sahani (20) for the sixth wicket. But after Sahani’s dismissal, the lower order batters succumbed to pressure. For Services, Nitin Yadav scalped three wickets while Pulkit Narang and Arjun Sharma scalped two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Services did start on the wrong foot losing both openers in six overs for 13 runs. Ravi Teja dismissed opener Shubham Rohilla (4) while Rakshann Readdi got rid of Ravi Chauhan (6) cheaply. Kartikeya Kak accounted for Anshul Gupta in the 11th over reducing services for 29/3. But captain Rajat Paliwal (77 not out) and Vineet Dhankar (78) took the match away from Hyderabad with a 123-run partnership for the third wicket.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 210 in 50 overs (Rahul Buddhi 80, Tanmay Agarwal 45; Nitin Yadav 3/53) lost to Services 211/4 in 40.5 overs (Vineet Dhankar 78, Rajat Paliwal 77 no; Kartikeya Kak 2/31).