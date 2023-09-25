CCOB FC emerge champions at Salar-e-Millat 7-a-side football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Saler-e-Millat cup winner CCOBFC at Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: City College Old Boys Football Club clinched the 2nd edition of Salar-e-Millat 7-a-side football tournament at Redhills playground, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the final, CCOB FC defeated Royal United FC on penalties 3-2 after the game ended at 1-1 in the regulation time. Sahil opened the scoring for CCOBFC in the 5th minute. However, Umar equalised in the 12th minute of the match for Royal United FC. Earlier, in the semifinal tie, CCOBFC downed Falaknuma FC 3-2 in penalties.

Results: Final: CCOB FC 1 (3) (Sahil, MD Ali khan, Essa) bt Royal United FC 1 (2) (Umair , Jawad).

