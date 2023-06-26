CEC EVM nodal officer praises election arrangements in Karimnagar

Abasaheb Atmaram Kavale praised the arrangements being made for the next elections in the district while preparing for Assembly polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Central Election Commission EVM Nodal Officer Abasaheb Atmaram Kavale examining EVMs, VVPATs, and other election material in EVMs godown in Karimnagar on Monday

Karimnagar: Central Election Commission EVM Nodal Officer and Maharashtra deputy CEO Abasaheb Atmaram Kavale praised the arrangements being made for the next elections in the district while preparing for Assembly polls.

He on Monday visited EVM storehouses and examined the EVMs and webcasting rooms. Interacting with Collector RV Karnan and L Subbarayudu, he enquired about the maintenance of first level checking (FLC)equipment, EVM ballot units and control units, mock polling, EVMs preservation room, separate preservation of EVMs which developed technical problems, webcasting through CC cameras, alarms, security staff and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the FLC was done in the presence of various political parties and other election arrangements were also being done according to ECI norms.