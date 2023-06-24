Karimnagar: Sadisha Foundation selects 61 students for free intermediate education

Sadisha Foundation, an NGO, has selected 61 students to provide free intermediate education including hostel facilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Students selected for free intermediate education by Sadisha Foundation

Karimnagar: Sadisha Foundation, an NGO, has selected 61 students to provide free intermediate education including hostel facilities in private junior colleges.

Sadisha selects Class X students studying in government schools in different districts as well as a few districts of adjacent States like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra by conducting a test in mathematics.

This year, 51 students including Karimnagar-27, Warangal-7, Khammam-9, Suryapet-9, Guntur-4 and Nanded-5 were selected. 27 students from the erstwhile Karimnagar district joined Sri Chaitanya Junior college here on Saturday. Sadisha, which started working in 2012, has provided free intermediate education to 150 students so far.