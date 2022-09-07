Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Modak ice cream by NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: Popular dessert brand NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream has introduced a festive-special ice cream flavour on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Typical ice cream flavours might be everyone’s favourite, but festivals are the perfect way to create artisanal flavours that celebrate Indian traditions.

So, NIC has introduced Modak flavour Ice Cream that is available till the end of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is time to chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Moraya’ and welcome this vibrant festival with innovations.

Speaking about the festive-special ice cream flavour, Sanjiv Shah, Director, NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream, said, “NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream constantly strives to innovate traditional confections in the form of ice creams. Being one of the fastest-growing ice cream brands in the country, we thought about how we can be a part of the festival, the culture and the traditions in a healthy, innovative and tasty way. NIC Modak flavour ice cream is a perfect combination to go with the joyfulness of people and the excitement of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi after the pandemic.”

This flavour is made with natural ingredients like jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom powder, pure milk, maida, rava, and ghee ultimately making it a flavour that lets you enjoy the goodness of Modaks, in the form of an ice cream. Get ready to be home to a delicious dessert that will be an intrinsic part of your meal during this Ganesh Chaturthi.

NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream is always on the lookout to go out of the box and give something that the public wants. Modak flavour ice cream, which was launched on August 25, is already doing very well. Modak flavour and all the other Indian-inspired flavours are available on food-tech platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Dot Pe.