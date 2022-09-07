Here are some Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad you can’t miss

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:13 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: Just a few days left to bid adieu to lord Ganesha and if you haven’t partaken in some ardent pandal-hopping, here is the list of unmissable pandals in Hyderabad to visit this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Khairtabad Bada Ganesh

Why not start with the obvious? Half the traffic in the city right now is thanks to this giant beauty. Yet, visiting this pandal is unmissable! Khairtabad Bada Ganesh is one of the oldest pandals in the city. This year, the eco-friendly idol is in the form of Mahalakshmi Panchmukha Ganapati and is 50 feet tall. In case you love dancing during visarjan, don’t miss the procession of this Bada Ganesh as it is going to be breathtaking. You can take a metro till Khairtabad if you want to avoid crazy traffic.

Begum Bazar

You can get a glimpse of some stunning, divine, and quirky Ganesh idols at Begum Bazar. This year, the box cricket Ganesh idol in Hindi Nagar is attracting many devotees. Apart from offbeat pandals, there are many pandals here that are lauded for their simplicity.

Balapur Ganesh

The Balapur Ganesha pandal is the oldest one in the city. It is famous for its Laddu Auction which started in 1994 and continues to date. This year, the pandal is a replica of the Arunachalam Temple. The height of the idol is 18 feet. During the 10-day festival, over 10,000 devotees visit Balapur Ganesh to get a glimpse and offer prayers.

Dhoolpet

Not just for making Ganesh idols, the Dhoolpet area is also well-known for amazing Ganesh pandals. However, don’t expect any loud music or DJs and crazy lights here. You cannot spot gigantic idols either. Head here to witness the traditional way of celebrating the festival.

Apart from these, Ganesh pandals at Gowlipura area and Osmangunj are not to be missed.