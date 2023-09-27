Celebrate Ganesh immersion, Milad Un Nabi in harmony: CM KCR

In the wake of heavy rains, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao advised devotees joining Ganesh immersion to take all precautions and safety measures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday called upon the people of the State to celebrate the Ganesh immersion and Milad Un Nabi festivals in harmony spreading the spirit of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb to the world. Both the festivals are falling on the same day as wished by God.

In the wake of heavy rains, he advised devotees joining Ganesh immersion to take all precautions and safety measures. He said the State government had made elaborate arrangements all over the State including the city for the immersion. He expressed happiness that the Ganesh Navatari was celebrated in a grand manner all over.