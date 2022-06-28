Celebrate sumptuous ‘Pan-Asian Food Festival’ at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport is throwing an oriental treat for its patrons. A gorgeous spread of classical Asian food encompassing several regional cuisines like East Asian, Central and Western Asian to Middle Eastern delicacies would be a part of the extensive spread.

The menu is curated by Chef Varun Movva and his talented brigade of the culinary team which serves the right balance between innovation and delicate flavours from the region. ‘Food Exchange’, where the buffet would be laid, will also be done up in Asian accents and décor to compliment the feel and mimic the ‘pan-Asian vibe’.

Indulge from steamy Baos, sauteed stir-fries, dim sums and satays to ingredient-rich dishes in ginger, garlic, sesame seeds and more. Experience the finesse and sheer variety of the food cultures and the ancient-cooking techniques that are still relevant to the cuisine along with special welcome drinks. Enjoy an indulgent dinner along with your friends and family at the food festival this season. The buffet with live counters is priced at Rs 2,250 + GST for adults and Rs 1,250 + GST for kids (6 years to 12 years).

What: Pan-Asian Food Festival

When: July 4 onwards

Time: 7 pm – 11 pm

Location: Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Type of meal and inclusions: Buffet with live counters and special welcome drinks