All India Conclave for Queer Mobilization kicked off in Hyderabad

The two-day conference is being organised by the Mobbera Foundation at the State Art Gallery.

By Upender Yellutla Updated On - 06:45 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: To facilitate an open dialogue on LGBTQ community and their issues by collaborating with different organisations across the country, the All India Conclave for Queer Mobilization (AICQM-2022), commenced here on Saturday. The two-day conference is being organised by the Mobbera Foundation at the State Art Gallery.

Sandy, founder and president, Mobbera Foundation, said bringing the LGBTQ delegation from across the country under one roof will help everyone to learn from their experiences and to motivate others.

“This is the first-ever pan India conclave to discuss the issues and problems faced by the LBGTQ community. Every State has their own issues and their policies but everyone need to work collectively to make the spaces more better for the LGBTQ community,” Sandy said.

Pointing out at judgements from various courts in favour of LGBTQ community protecting the rights, dignity and opportunities in employment, Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, Member, State Welfare Board for Transgender Persons said, “still there is a need to sensitise the issues of LGBTQs to get institutional changes. It has to be addressed at an early age in school education so that the change comes gradually.”

“Constitution of India has provided ‘Right to equal employment opportunities’. I urge the policy makers to provide opportunities for all sections of societies not excluding the transgender persons. We gave many representations for the horizontal reservations for transgender in the government recruitments,” the RTI activist said.

Aruna Desai, founder member of Sweekar Rainbow Parents Group said, “parents think about their status before accepting their children’s gender choice. I tell them – whatever come out of their children’s gender identity is natural. Try to understand the internal turmoil they face and how tough it is for them to collect the courage and open up themselves in front of you.”