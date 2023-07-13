Celkon Group announces successful acquisition of Touch Mobiles

Hyderabad: Celkon Group, a leading player in the mobile and electronics industry, has announced its successful acquisition of Touch Mobiles, a well-established mobile retail chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Celkon group CMD Y Guru said this acquisition marks a significant milestone in Celkon Group’s expansion strategy, solidifying its position as a key player in the mobile market. Touch Mobiles has gained a reputation as the go-to destination for tech enthusiasts, offering a wide range of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, and mobile accessories. Boasting over 40 stores, Touch Mobiles provides customers with top-notch products from renowned brands.

Celkon Group, established in 2009, is a prominent mobile brand and electronics solution provider with a worldwide customer base. With a group turnover of Rs 2,600 crores in the last financial year and a target of generating Rs 5,000 crores in the current financial year.

Expansion Plans

Touch Mobiles aims to establish up to 50 company-owned stores along with an additional 200 franchise stores in South India and Maharashtra, and has set ambitious revenue goals, with a forecast of reaching 200 crores by the end of this financial year.

To celebrate the acquisition, Touch Mobiles is currently offering a range of deals and promotions. Customers who purchase a mobile device have the chance to win gifts worth Rs 2 crore apart from exchange offers, scratch and win opportunities, exclusive cashback incentives.

