Cellbay launches new outlet in Hyderabad

Soma Nagaraju, MD, Cellbay expressed his delight and said Cellbay will now also be selling smart TVs, smart water purifiers, accessories and more

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Cellbay has launched its 59th outlet at Nanakramguda on Sunday at function which was attended by Krishna Prasad, VP, Cellbay, Suhaas Nallacheru, Director, Strategy and Planning, Cellbay, and actors Jenny Honey and Akshattha. Several technology enthusiasts also attended the event.

Soma Nagaraju, MD, Cellbay expressed his delight and said Cellbay will now also be selling smart TVs, smart water purifiers, accessories and more. Sanjana, Director HR and Marketing, Cellbay, said, “Cellbay is one of the fastest growing mobile retail chains in Telangana. The things which makes Cellbay successful is, its reach, after-sales services, availability of mobile phone brands, mobile phone accessories and most important of all the trust of its customers.”

The company also has expansion plans in the pipeline and is all set to open hundred outlets in the state by the end of this financial year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .