Hyderabad: Woman arrested for selling ganja in kirana store at Nanakramguda

The woman Anuradha Bai (39), a resident of Nanakramguda in Gachibowli was allegedly procuring the contraband from some people.
Hyderabad: A woman who was allegedly selling marijuana at a grocery store in Nanakramguda was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Sunday night.
The woman Anuradha Bai (39), a resident of Nanakramguda in Gachibowli was allegedly procuring the contraband from some people. She was packing it in small sachets and selling to customers, said DCP Cyberabad SOT, D Srinivas.
On a tip off, the Special Operations Team caught the woman and seized about 300 grams of the contraband from him.