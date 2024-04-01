| Hyderabad Woman Arrested For Selling Ganja In Kirana Store At Nanakramguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 05:16 PM

Hyderabad: A woman who was allegedly selling marijuana at a grocery store in Nanakramguda was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Sunday night.

The woman Anuradha Bai (39), a resident of Nanakramguda in Gachibowli was allegedly procuring the contraband from some people. She was packing it in small sachets and selling to customers, said DCP Cyberabad SOT, D Srinivas.

On a tip off, the Special Operations Team caught the woman and seized about 300 grams of the contraband from him.