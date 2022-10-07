Central agencies not targeting opposition parties: NV Subhash

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: Refuting the charges of Industries Minister and TRS (now BRS) working president KT Rama Rao that the BJP government at the centre was using ED, IT and CBI to target opposition party leaders, BJP state unit official spokesperson NV Subhash stated that the ruling TRS should not worry about the central agencies if they were clean.

Reacting to the comments of Rama Rao Subhash clarified that the agencies were working as per the law and not being used for political vendetta. The central agencies are independent and they have their own source of information, hence accusing them of being biased is wrong, he stated. He maintained that action was being initiated against only those who are involved in corruption.