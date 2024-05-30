| Central Crime Station Sleuths Arrests Three For Cheating Siphoning Money Of Investors

Central Crime Station sleuths arrests three for cheating, siphoning money of investors

The arrested persons Meka Nethaji, Meka Sriharash and Nimmagadda Vanibala, collected around Rs. 2oo crores from people on the pretext of huge returns on investment in their companies and duped them, said DCP CCS Detective Department, N Swetha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 11:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station sleuths arrested three persons linked to Sri Priyanka Enterprises Graphics Systems and Sri Priyanka Graphtec Private limited for cheating and siphoning money of investors.

The arrested persons Meka Nethaji, Meka Sriharash and Nimmagadda Vanibala, collected around Rs. 2oo crores from people on the pretext of huge returns on investment in their companies and duped them, said DCP CCS Detective Department, N Swetha.

On a complaint from a victim the police had registered a case and arrested the trio after investigation.

The police had invoked Section 406, 420 r/w 120B of IPC and Section 5 of Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act.