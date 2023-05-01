Central govt blocks 14 mobile messenger apps used by terrorists in Pakistan, check the list

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:59 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: The central government has blocked 14 mobile messenger applications that were used by terrorists to send information from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir. The intelligence agency said that these messenger apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley. The central has blocked these apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The blocked messenger apps are Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others. The sources stated that these apps are used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers(OGW).

While the intelligence agency tracked one of the communications, they found that the mobile apps that do not have representatives in India were used for the conversations, and it was difficult for the agency to track down activities happening in the apps. With the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, they listed out such apps that are not following Indian laws and pose a threat to national security.

Earlier, the central government banned over 200 Chinese apps, including betting apps and loan lending apps, on an urgent and emergency basis.