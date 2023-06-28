Central panel visits TISTA facilities in Hyderabad

Later the team called on the Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy at his Secretariat chambers and appraised him of its mission

10:45 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: A high level committee constituted by the Department of Agriculture, Government of India to study and recommend measures to standardize the seed processing facilities in country, visited the seed testing lab of the Telangana International Seed Testing Authority (TISTA) at Rajendranagar in the city on Wednesday.

Later the team called on the Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy at his Secretariat chambers and appraised him of its mission. The National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC), the apex body that monitors the all State Seed Testing Laboratories is spearheading the mission.

Sanjay Kumar, who represented the Indian Institute of Seed Science ( IISS-ICAR) said that Telangana had done a commendable job in promoting seed testing and certification facilities that helping in promoting quality seed supplies all over.

The Deputy Commissioner, Department of Agriculture, Government of India , Dilip Kumar Srivasthav said that the government was keen on identifying states with seed potential in the North, South, East and West zones and upgrade the public sector seed testing labs to international standards.

Special Commissioner of Agriculture Hanumant Jendage, MD of Telangana Seed Development Institute, ISTA President K Kesavulu, Director, Indian Institute of Seed Science (IISS, UP) Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Prof. Bhaskaran (Seed Technology, TNAU, Coimbatore) were among those who took part in the meeting.