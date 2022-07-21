Central team in Telangana to assess flood damage

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:13 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: A six member central team arrived the city to assess the damaged caused due to recent floods in Adilabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

The team will visit Nirmal, Mancherial and Kaddam Project in Adilabad and Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem during their visit in Telangana and review the situation at the ground level.

The Kaddam Project received heavy inflows from the catchment and upstream areas in Maharashtra. Several villages in Bhadrachalam were inundated due to flood water to River Godavari in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.