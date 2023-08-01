Central Team inspects flood damage in Hanmakonda, GWMC limits

Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik reported that the district incurred damages of approximately Rs 450 crore due to the heavy rainfall

Central team visits Hanamkonda to assess flood damage.

Warangal: An Inter-ministerial Central team comprising seven members, led by NDMA Joint Secretary Kunal Satyarthi, visited Hanamkonda and Warangal districts on Tuesday to assess the extent of damage caused by the recent heavy floods. They held a meeting with Collectors of both districts and GWMC officials during their visit.

Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik reported that the district incurred damages of approximately Rs 450 crore due to the heavy rainfall, which amounted to a staggering 589.9 mm from July 17 till date. The floods affected all 14 mandals in the district, resulting in six fatalities and loss of 26 animals. The floods also damaged to 41 ponds/tanks and several roads. Houses and Mission Bhagiratha pipelines were also damaged, Patnaik said.

GWMC Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik informed the team about the extensive damage to roads, sewage canals, culverts and water supply pipelines as a result of the heavy rains. He stated that 150.61 km of CC roads incurred a cost of Rs 110.71 crore in damages, 82.73 km of BT roads suffered losses amounting to Rs.92.94 crore, 84.56 km of metal roads experienced damage worth Rs.43.55 crore and 75.23 km of gravel roads were affected with an estimated loss of Rs.9.37 crore. The floods also damaged 128 km of sewage drains, 71 culverts and drinking water supply pipelines.

As a response to the disaster, nearly 3,500 people were relocated to 27 relief centres that provided essential shelter and food facilities to those affected. The team’s visit included an inspection of various key points, such as the Bhadrakali Lake bund breach point, Jawahar Nagar, Pothana Nagar and the Bondhivahu Nala.

Warangal District Collector P Pravinya and other officials accompanied the team.

