Centre approves Indian Institute of Handloom Technology to Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 09:37 PM

Hyderabad: The union government has approved the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) to Telangana. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

The establishment of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Telangana will now facilitate students to obtain technical degrees and diplomas without having to study in other States. In the past, students had to study different courses at the IIHTs in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Along with regular training, the IIHT offers courses in Technical Textiles, Designing Textiles, Apparels Designing, Marketing & International Trade.

Handlooms Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao had appealed to union Textiles Secretary Rachana Shah, who was in the city recently to sanction an IIHT to Telangana.

This apart, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his New Delhi visit earlier, had urged union Minister of Industries Piyush Goyal as well to sanction the institute.

Nageswara Rao said the State government’s T-Tap Policy (Industrial Policy of Textile Sector) was attracting national and international industries into Telangana. There was a need to ensure availability of more skilled people to meet the requirement of these industries, he said.

Setting up of the IIHT would help Telangana students in securing employment. Availability of technically skilled students in the State would aid in ensuring the development of textile industry to international standards, the Minister said.