‘Centre asking Telangana to send back Rs 150 crore MNREGS funds’

Addressing the general body meeting of Siddipet Zilla Parishad, the Minister said the Telangana government had utilised the MNREGS fund by building platforms to dry grains at agriculture fields for the benefit of the farming fraternity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing general body meeting of Zilla Parishad Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the union government has asked the State to return Rs.150 crore from MNREGS funds spend on creating drying platforms for paddy and other grains at agriculture fields.

Addressing the general body meeting of Siddipet Zilla Parishad on Tuesday, the Minister said the Telangana government had utilised the MNREGS fund by building platforms to dry grains at agriculture fields for the benefit of the farming fraternity. However, the Centre had asked to return the amount now.

Also Read Telangana gets just 138 EV charging stations

Asking officials to be prepared to support farmers who were busy in preparing for Yasangi, the Minister said the set target of Yasangi paddy cultivation in the district was 2.90 lakh acres. In the wake of farmers’ deaths in queue lines waiting for fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh, he suggested officials keep enough fertilisers available for farmers.

Rao said that the railway rake point in Gajwel was helping them maintain enough stocks to meet the demand of the district.